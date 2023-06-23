Finance & Markets

Eni to acquire Neptune Energy for nearly $5bn

The acquisition includes Neptune’s gas-oriented assets and operations in Western Europe, North Africa, Indonesia, and Australia

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 23 June 2023
Image: Neptune Energy

Italian energy company Eni has reached a deal to acquire Neptune Energy Group Limited in partnership with Vår Energi ASA.

The agreement excludes Neptune’s operations in Germany and involves a purchase price of nearly $5 billion (£3.9bn).

Vår Energi will directly acquire Neptune Energy Norge AS, which represents the Norwegian operations, under a separate agreement. Vår Energi is majority-owned by Eni, with a 63% stake.

Eni views the acquisition as a strategic fit, as it strengthens its natural gas portfolio and enhances its position in the energy transition.

The addition of Neptune’s assets is expected to contribute over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) of production, with a significant portion being natural gas.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast