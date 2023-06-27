Finance & Markets, Top Stories

More than £100m of energy vouchers still unclaimed

With the 30th June deadline approaching, customers on prepayment meters are urged to redeem them promptly by contacting their electricity supplier

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 27 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

As the 30th June deadline looms, it has been revealed that more than £100 million worth of vouchers from the Energy Bill Support Scheme remain unclaimed.

The scheme, designed to provide assistance to those in need, has yet to reach many individuals on prepayment meters, who often find themselves in vulnerable situations.

The vouchers, amounting to £400 per eligible recipient, were disbursed between October 2022 and March 2023.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action has emphasised the significance of redeeming these vouchers promptly and has urged recipients to contact their electricity supplier without delay.

In response to the news, Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “While the vast majority of Energy Bill Support Scheme vouchers for traditional prepayment meters customers have now been redeemed, it’s concerning that more than £100 million in support is still unclaimed.

“It’s essential that the government, energy suppliers and top-up outlets pull out all the stops to reach anyone who is struggling to redeem their vouchers. They must make sure customers know that they can still get any lost, missing or expired vouchers reissued and redeemed by the end of Friday, and ensure the reissuing process is as quick and easy as possible for people.”

