Government stands first on £170 green levies reinstatement

Eco-levies, which had been temporarily removed from household electricity bills amid soaring energy prices last year, are scheduled to make a comeback next month.

The decision to reinstate the green energy taxes, costing homeowners an average of £170 annually, has received support from Number 10.

Downing Street argues that the average energy bill has fallen by £430 since the temporary removal of these levies last autumn.

Starting from 1st July, Ofgem’s energy price cap will be set at £2,074, translating to an average bill decrease of nearly £430, equivalent to a 17% reduction.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Thanks to the falling wholesale prices the public’s energy bills will be falling and Ofgem’s energy price cap will now be £2,074 from July.

“It means families will see their energy bills fall by nearly £430 on average, the equivalent to a fall of 17%, the lowest level since October 2022.

“As we said from the start, the price cap has fallen below the Energy Price Guarantee discount. Customers will pay the energy rate as normal and that cap includes the green levies.

“Of course, the crucial point is that the levies not only help bring down energy bills over time because they drive investment in renewables, but they also help the public, those most hardest hit.”