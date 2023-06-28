Ofwat gives green light to £2.2bn infrastructure schemes

Water industry regulator Ofwat has confirmed its decision to proceed with £2.2 billion worth of infrastructure schemes aimed at tackling key challenges in the water sector.

The approved projects are set to commence within the next two financial years, starting from 2023-24.

Among the approved schemes for the period of 2023-2030 are ten projects, amounting to nearly £1.7 billion, focused on addressing storm overflows.

These initiatives are expected to implement innovative approaches to reduce overflow spills by approximately 10,000 per year, the regulator has said.

Additionally, seven smart metering schemes have been given the go-ahead, involving the installation of 462,000 smart meters.

Furthermore, six water supply schemes are planned, which are predicted to augment water supply by an additional 75 million litres per day upon completion, while safeguarding a peak output capacity of 31 million litres per day.