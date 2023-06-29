Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

EU offshore wind industry braces for tower shortages

The offshore wind industry in Europe is facing a potential shortage of turbine towers as the demand for larger turbines surpasses the available manufacturing capacity, according to a new study

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 29 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Europe‘s ambitious plans to harness wind power for its energy transition may hit a stumbling block as the continent faces a looming shortage of turbine towers.

The demand for larger turbines has surged, surpassing the current manufacturing capacity.

According to energy research firm Rystad Energy, the average turbine capacity in Europe is expected to reach nearly 10MW by 2023.

However, projections indicate that between 2029 and 2035, a staggering 50% of installed turbines will be even bigger, exceeding 14MW.

Some projects even aim to construct towering 20MW turbines as early as 2030, the study suggests.

As turbine sizes grow, so does the need for larger towers. This trend is particularly noticeable in Europe, where offshore wind developers are increasingly requesting turbines with capacities of 12MW or higher for their projects.

However, this surge in demand for larger turbines has raised concerns about the manufacturing capacity of the necessary towers.

Rystad Energy’s analysis reveals that by 2028, the demand for offshore turbine towers will outstrip the manufacturing capacity available in Europe.

If not addressed promptly, this shortage could pose a significant challenge to Europe’s energy transition goals.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast