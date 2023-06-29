Government backs carbon capture pilot at Drax’s CCUS facility

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has provided funding to Promethean Particles for their carbon capture project, which will be conducted at Drax Power Station’s Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) incubation site.

Known as Project MONET, the initiative aims to assess the effectiveness of metal-organic frameworks (MOF) as a technology for capturing carbon emissions.

The DESNZ awarded support to the project through the second call of their CCUS Innovation 2.0 competition, which seeks to expedite the advancement of next generation CCUS solutions.

Jason Shipstone, Chief Innovation Officer, Drax Group, said: “Scientific consensus is increasingly clear – the planet cannot solve the climate crisis without carbon removals.

“Providing we secure the right support from the UK Government, our ambition is to harness what we have learned piloting carbon removals technologies in North Yorkshire and create two BECCS units at Drax Power Station which could remove 8Mt of carbon dioxide per annum from our atmosphere.”