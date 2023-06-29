Finance & Markets

UK’s sole coal plant: Another winter energy crisis ahead?

Fears of a potential winter energy crisis are intensifying as talks between the National Grid and energy companies Drax and EDF fail to keep two additional coal power plants operational

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 29 June 2023
Ratcliffe on Soar coal plant is currently closed but could reopen and get cash via the capacity auction. Image: Thinkstock

Experts have warned that the UK might be on the verge of another winter energy crisis as the country finds itself with just one remaining coal power plant.

Talks aimed at keeping two additional sites operational have collapsed, raising concerns about the nation’s energy security.

Last winter, payments were made to Drax and EDF to maintain their units on standby as a last resort to prevent potential power shortages.

However, both companies have now confirmed that the sites will not be available.

An ESO spokesperson said: “At the request of the government in March 2023, the ESO has undertaken discussions with the operators of two winter 2022/23 contingency coal plants to establish whether these arrangements could be extended for a further winter.

“These discussions have now concluded. Both operators have confirmed that they will not be able to make their coal units available for a further winter and have begun the decommissioning process.”

While Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar plant will continue to operate, it will do so solely on a commercial basis, thus ruling out its availability as a contingency option.

