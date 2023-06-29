Energy leaders unite to advance equality and inclusivity

Leaders from across the energy sector have convened today in Central London for the energy industry’s annual conference on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

Hosted by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), Energy UK and Ofgem, the conference aims to address the lack of diversity within the sector and promote cross-industry action towards a more inclusive workforce.

The conference will be marked by a joint declaration from the organising organisations, emphasising their commitment to redouble efforts in improving EDI.

The new Energy Leaders’ Commitment expects leaders to actively support EDI.

They should challenge poor EDI practices, set EDI goals for themselves and their team and ensure accountability at senior levels.

Leaders must promote inclusive recruitment, gather EDI data and make EDI a part of their organisation’s values and culture.

By signing up, leaders commit their organisations to participate in the TIDE Health Index, a survey tracking EDI progress in the energy sector.

EDI and HR professionals interested in shaping the index can register at www.energyedihub.uk.

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive Officer at Energy UK, said: “EDI is business critical, not something leaders can ignore or keep on the sidelines. We’ve seen the impact poor culture and processes can have on organisations this year; companies that don’t bother to understand the importance of a decent workplace culture and representation are putting themselves at risk in the same way they would be if they didn’t pay attention to their bottom line.”

Lawrence Slade, ENA, Chief Executive Officer said: “Any effective leader knows that to get the most out of your people, they need to be happy and confident in being their authentic selves.”

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem Chief Executive Officer, said: “No major organisation can fully represent the people they serve through its leadership but without a diverse set of backgrounds it is much harder than ever to do so.

“If we don’t change and adapt to the background and personal life of those who work in the sector, we will lose some of our best talent – at a time when the sector needs it the most.”