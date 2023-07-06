Finance & Markets

Self-disconnections increase for smart-PPM electricity and gas customers

The number of self-disconnections among smart-PPM electricity customers rose by 17% in first quarter, according to Ofgem’s data

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 6 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The number of customers with smart prepayment (PPM) energy meters who have self-disconnected has seen a notable rise in the first quarter of 2023, according to data released by Ofgem. 

For electricity customers, the total number of self-disconnections increased by 17% to 503,101, compared to 430,405 in the previous quarter (Q4 2022).

Gas customers experienced a 12% increase in self-disconnections, reaching a total of 658,718 in Q1 2023 compared to 590,381 in Q4 2022.

It is worth noting the distinction between electricity and gas self-disconnections.

While the number of smart PPM electricity customers self-disconnecting dropped sharply in Q4 2022, it moderately rose in Q1 2023. In contrast, gas self-disconnections more than doubled compared to Q3 2022.

This divergence may be attributed to varying financial support measures available. Support schemes, such as the Energy Bills Support Scheme, often benefit electricity meters more, thereby reducing the likelihood of electricity meters running out of credit and leading to fewer self-disconnections.

Gas accounts, due to their limited financial support, may offer a more precise representation of the affordability challenges experienced by customers.

