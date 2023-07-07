Finance & Markets

EV charging facility to transform former petrol station in Manchester

The ‘green’ project will feature 16 ultra-rapid chargers and biodiverse planting of native British species

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 7 July 2023
Image: Be.EV

Manchester City Council has approved Be.EV’s plan to build the city’s first large scale green charging facility for electric vehicles (EVs).

The project will transform a former petrol station site into a futuristic forecourt and community hub.

Be.EV is a public EV charging provider backed by £110 million from Octopus Energy Generation.

The facility will feature 16 ultra-rapid chargers, capable of charging EVs in as little as ten minutes.

The site’s design will prioritise trees, biodiversity and sustainability, with solar panels and permeable surfaces for rainwater collection.

Be.EV’s initiative aligns with Manchester‘s goal of becoming a net zero carbon city by 2038.

Executive Member for Environment and Transport for Manchester City Council, Councillor Tracey Rawlins said: “As Manchester continues our journey to become a net zero carbon city by 2038, initiatives such as this that increase access to handy charge stations across our city are important to support drivers to make a switch – ensuring EVs are a viable option.

“This is one element of a wide range of sustainable transport options in Manchester that are making it easier than ever for our residents to move away from conventional cars.”

