UK to launch Great British Nuclear this week

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has selected the Science Museum as the venue to unveil his ambitious plans for the UK’s nuclear programme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 10 July 2023
Image: Fred Duval/ Shutterstock

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has chosen the Science Museum in London as the backdrop to announce the UK’s ambitious nuclear programme.

In his keynote speech, he will outline the government‘s commitment to constructing 24GW of nuclear power capacity by 2050, which would represent a quarter of Britain’s total generating capacity.

The launch event of Great British Nuclear (GBN) on Thursday will mark the official introduction of the government body tasked with driving the delivery of new nuclear energy projects.

GBN’s primary focus will be streamlining the government’s commitment to small modular nuclear reactors.

Shapps will emphasise how GBN aims to create new green jobs nationwide while enhancing the country’s energy security.

