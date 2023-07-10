Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

UK carmakers step up renewable energy generation by 4.7%

This resulted in a total of 46GWh of renewable energy production, which is equivalent to powering up to 767,000 EV batteries annually, according to a report

Monday 10 July 2023
UK car manufacturers have reported a notable increase in renewable energy generation.

That’s according to the latest annual Sustainability Report published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests that carmakers have generated approximately 4.7% more renewable energy compared to the previous year thanks to continued investments in on-site green infrastructure.

This growth has resulted in a total renewable energy output of 46GWh, capable of producing up to 767,000 electric vehicle (EV) batteries annually, according to the report.

The data also shows that emissions per vehicle produced last year decreased by -2.8%, marking the lowest recorded level.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Britain’s automotive industry is building record numbers of zero emission vehicles while cutting its carbon footprint to a record low.

“This double success has been delivered thanks to huge investments from manufacturers to decarbonise both their facilities and vehicles.”

