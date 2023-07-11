Efficiency & Environment

Grant funding unleashed to green public sector buildings

Scotland’s new funding scheme offers up to £20 million in grants to help local authorities, universities and external organisations decarbonise their buildings

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 July 2023
Scotland has launched a new funding scheme aimed at decarbonising public sector buildings, offering grants of up to £20 million to local authorities, universities and external organisations.

The Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund will replace the existing Scottish Energy Efficiency Loan Scheme, which has been in operation since 2006.

This funding initiative is part of a wider plan to allocate £200 million for energy efficiency and renewable heating in the public sector over the next five years.

The goal is to eliminate building emissions and achieve a net zero status by 2045.

Scottish Government’s Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “Scotland’s buildings account for approximately a fifth of all our emissions and our aim is to ensure that, by 2045, our buildings no longer contribute to climate change.

“This means that our schools, offices, hospitals, libraries and homes will all need to improve their energy efficiency and install zero-emissions heating.”

