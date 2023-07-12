Efficiency & Environment

Alumina refinery trial goes hydrogen, ditching gas power

The programme, launched by Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Corporation, aims to demonstrate the use of hydrogen in the alumina refining process, potentially reducing emissions

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 12 July 2023
Image: Rio Tinto

Mining group Rio Tinto and Japan‘s Sumitomo Corporation have secured a AUS$ 32.1 million (£16.5m) co-funding boost from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to use hydrogen in alumina refining.

The project involves the construction of a hydrogen plant and retrofitting of refinery processing equipment at the Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia.

The project includes the construction of a 2.5MW on-site electrolyser to supply hydrogen to the refinery, as well as retrofitting one of the facility’s calciners for hydrogen operation.

The trial aims to produce around 6,000 tonnes of alumina per year while reducing the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 3,000 tonnes annually.

Construction is set to commence in 2024, with the hydrogen plant and calciner expected to be operational by 2025.

Sumitomo Corporation will own and operate the electrolyser, supplying hydrogen directly to Rio Tinto.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast