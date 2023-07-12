Alumina refinery trial goes hydrogen, ditching gas power

Mining group Rio Tinto and Japan‘s Sumitomo Corporation have secured a AUS$ 32.1 million (£16.5m) co-funding boost from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to use hydrogen in alumina refining.

The project involves the construction of a hydrogen plant and retrofitting of refinery processing equipment at the Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia.

The project includes the construction of a 2.5MW on-site electrolyser to supply hydrogen to the refinery, as well as retrofitting one of the facility’s calciners for hydrogen operation.

The trial aims to produce around 6,000 tonnes of alumina per year while reducing the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 3,000 tonnes annually.

Construction is set to commence in 2024, with the hydrogen plant and calciner expected to be operational by 2025.

Sumitomo Corporation will own and operate the electrolyser, supplying hydrogen directly to Rio Tinto.