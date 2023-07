Webinar Tomorrow: Taking Your Supply Chain to Net Zero – A Game Changer for Global Manufacturers

➡ The rising net zero agenda ➡ The importance of addressing supply chain emissions ➡ Key components of a successful supply chain decarbonization and supplier engagement strategy ➡ Tools available for assessing your supply chain emissions ➡ The Honda Approach: A best practice case study on setting a net zero CO2 target for an entire supply chain …and more!

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.