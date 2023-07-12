South West Water’s owner powers ahead with renewable acquisitions

Pennon Group has acquired three new renewable energy projects in the UK for a total of £85 million.

The projects, located in Buckinghamshire, Aberdeenshire, and Cumbria, are predicted to generate over 95 GWh of electricity annually using solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

These projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

This acquisition strengthens Pennon’s commitment to using cost-effective solar energy to power its pumps and purification plants, aiming to increase the utility’s reliance on solar power from around 25% to 40% of its annual power requirement across all sites.

Pennon serves a population of 3.5 million, across nine counties and approximately 380,000 business customers across the UK.