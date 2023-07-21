Blast off to zero bills: Octopus unleashes eco homes without energy bills

UK’s second-largest energy supplier Octopus Energy has joined forces with sustainable housebuilder Verto to introduce “green” homes without energy bills.

The ‘zero bills’ scheme will see homes equipped with advanced green energy technology, including solar panels, home batteries and heat pumps, allowing residents to live without energy bills for at least five years.

The partnership aims to support the UK’s first ‘zero bills’ developments that will feature a total of 70 homes, located in Cornwall and Exeter.

Among them are retrofit properties, demonstrating that new and existing properties can operate without energy bills.

Octopus Energy aims to deliver 10,000 ‘zero bills’ homes by 2025 and plans to expand this initiative across the UK and Europe.

Michael Cottrell, Zero Bills Homes Director at Octopus Energy, commented: “Together with forward-thinking developers, we can make energy bills and home emissions a thing of the past.”