SSE reports 29% shortfall in renewable output due to weather

The electricity output shortfall from renewable sources, totalling 624GWh, has been attributed mainly to adverse dry and still weather conditions

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 July 2023
Image: SSE

Energy giant SSE has encountered a significant setback in their output of clean electricity, primarily caused by unfavourable dry and still weather conditions.

The energy company released its Q1 2023 trading statement, providing an overview of financial results and performance for the three-month period ending on 30th June 2023.

SSE said the total shortfall reached 624GWh, covering the period until 30th June 2023.

The primary reason behind this decline can be attributed to adverse weather conditions, characterised by dryness and stillness, which hampered energy production.

This led to a 5% gap between the actual output and the originally planned renewable energy output for the entire year, according to the report.

