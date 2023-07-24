UK Prime Minister calls for “pragmatic” pursuit of net zero

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today emphasised the government’s commitment to achieving the net zero agenda while taking a “proportionate and pragmatic” approach to avoid undue burden on taxpayers.

Speaking with broadcasters earlier today, Sunak expressed his determination to balance the ambition of the net zero agenda with the realities faced by the public.

When questioned about the government’s plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, Sunak reaffirmed his support for the net zero goals, stressing the need to enhance energy security through investments in homegrown energy sources like nuclear and offshore wind.

“So, yes, we’re going to make progress towards net zero, but we’re going to do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives – that’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do,” Sunak stated.

This comes after the Levelling Up and Housing Secretary, Michael Gove, expressed his concerns about adopting overly dogmatic approaches to environmental policies.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he emphasised the importance of avoiding the perception of treating the environmental cause as a religious crusades, as it could potentially alienate support for thoughtful environmentalism.