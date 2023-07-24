Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Sizewell C gets £170m boost from government

The announcement follows the launch of the new body Great British Nuclear that will oversee the expansion of nuclear power in the UK

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 24 July 2023
Image: Sizewell C

In a bid to accelerate the construction of Sizewell C, the UK Government has pledged a £170 million investment.

The move comes shortly after the launch of Great British Nuclear, a new regulatory body overseeing the expansion of nuclear power projects in the country.

the allocated funding will be utilised to expedite preparations for the Sizewell C construction site and secure essential components from the project’s supply chain.

Additionally, it aims to facilitate the expansion of the workforce involved in the project.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Sizewell C represents the bridge between the ongoing construction of Hinkley Point C and our longer-term ambition to provide up to a quarter of the UK’s electricity from homegrown nuclear energy by 2050.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast