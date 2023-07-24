Sizewell C gets £170m boost from government

In a bid to accelerate the construction of Sizewell C, the UK Government has pledged a £170 million investment.

The move comes shortly after the launch of Great British Nuclear, a new regulatory body overseeing the expansion of nuclear power projects in the country.

the allocated funding will be utilised to expedite preparations for the Sizewell C construction site and secure essential components from the project’s supply chain.

Additionally, it aims to facilitate the expansion of the workforce involved in the project.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Sizewell C represents the bridge between the ongoing construction of Hinkley Point C and our longer-term ambition to provide up to a quarter of the UK’s electricity from homegrown nuclear energy by 2050.”