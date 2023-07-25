‘UK private renters face £1.4bn cost from proposed energy efficiency delay’

A recent report has raised concerns for more than 2.4 million privately rented homes in England, as they could be facing longer periods of higher energy bills.

The issue stems from the proposed delay in the implementation of Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES).

The government had initially consulted on proposals in early 2021 to raise the MEES in the private rented sector, requiring new tenancies to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C from 2025 and all tenancies to meet the same standard from 2028.

Currently, privately rented homes only need to meet EPC band E to be considered suitable for renting.

However, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Secretary of State, Michael Gove, recently hinted at “relaxing the pace” of these proposals.

This potential delay has drawn criticism from campaigners who fear it could leave millions of renters with inadequate insulation and higher energy costs for an extended period.

Analysis conducted by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) reveals the potential consequences of delaying the implementation until 2030.

Under a medium gas price scenario, this delay could lead to energy bill payers collectively facing an additional £1.4 billion burden, according to the report.

Jess Ralston, Energy Analyst at the ECIU, said: “The government looks to be taking the side of landlords over the millions who’ve been stuck in cold, rental accommodation during a gas crisis that’s forced them to shell out hundreds on gas bills to try to keep warm.

“The main culprit here is the government – consulting on the changes in 2021 yet still not doing anything about this problem, even during a gas crisis, seems frankly irresponsible.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities for comment.