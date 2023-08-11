SSE installs last turbine in Irish onshore wind farm

SSE Renewables has completed the installation of the last turbine in an onshore wind farm in Ireland.

This wind farm, located near Letterkenny in County Donegal, features seven turbines provided by Vestas.

Once operational, the project is expected to contribute to the energy needs of around 20,000 homes in Ireland.

The inaugural turbine at Lenalea Wind Farm was erected on 23rd June, followed by the successful installation of the seventh and last turbine on 9th August.

Overseeing the project, SSE Renewables, the lead developer, will manage operations beginning in late 2023.

An operational Community Fund will also be established.

The development of Lenalea Wind Farm is the result of a collective capital investment exceeding €40 million (£34.6m) from SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland.