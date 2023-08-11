Iberdrola acquires 50MW of onshore wind farms in Poland

Iberdrola has acquired two onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 50MW in Poland.

The Podlasek and Wólka Dobryńska projects, which will generate enough electricity to power around 50,000 homes every year, are expected to come into operation in the second half of 2023.

They have been purchased from Polish firm Augusta Energy, owned 50% by Greenvolt Group and 50% by K-Gal.

T-Mobile has already agreed a 15-year contract to purchase green electricity produced by the two wind farms.

The acquisition is part of Iberdrola’s plans to have 1,000MW of wind and solar capacity in operation by 2030 in Poland.