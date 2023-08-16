UK funds AI tech for better solar grid integration

An artificial intelligence (AI) project has secured £121,500 in government funds to harness the power of satellite and weather data to forecast and optimise the transfer of solar energy into the UK grid.

The technology aims to mitigate network congestion and maximise the efficient transmission of renewable energy.

This project is part of a £4 million government funding injection into a spectrum of green AI innovations.

The portfolio encompasses diverse projects, from optimising solar energy generation using AI-driven forecasts to deploying AI robots for monitoring crop and soil health in dairy farming.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “We are unquestionably world-leading when it comes to advanced AI and our track record for decarbonisation.

“This unique position means we must now push the boundaries in how this technology can enhance our rapidly-growing clean energy sector.

“It’s projects like those announced today that will take us to the next step on our ambitious journey to becoming net zero while boosting our energy security and creating a new wave of skilled jobs for the future.”