Fire breaks out at UK offshore wind farm

A turbine at the Scroby Sands wind farm, positioned just 1.5 miles off the shores of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, caught fire on Tuesday.

This wind farm, a project commissioned in 2004, stands as one of the earliest commercial offshore wind projects in the UK.

With the capability to energise over 48,000 households, the wind farm is under the ownership of the German energy company RWE.

The incident took place within the turbine’s nacelle, an upper enclosure that houses crucial generating elements.

Rapidly, RWE ensured the safety of all staff by efficiently evacuating them from the site.

Immediate alerts were sent to emergency services and the Coastguard – the HM Coastguard stated that the alarm was raised around 10.50am.

Energy Live News has approached RWE for further comment.