Grant Shapps moves from Energy to Defence Secretary role

In a significant development, Grant Shapps has been chosen to take over the position of Defence Secretary in a recent government reshuffle.

Shapps, who previously held the role of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, is set to succeed Ben Wallace, who officially resigned from the post.

Earlier today, Downing Street confirmed the appointment.

Shapps headed the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for a duration of almost six months, spanning from 7th February to 31st August 2023.

Following the establishment of the department, he assumed the role of Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, having initially been appointed as the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Former Education Minister Claire Coutinho has today assumed the position of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Ben Wallace, who had served as Defence Secretary for four years, expressed his confidence in the Ministry of Defence’s progress during his tenure.

Mr Wallace emphasised the need for continued investment in defence capabilities to address an evolving and potentially more insecure global landscape.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who appointed Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Sad to see the departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine Defence Secretary who got so many calls right – especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him.”

Following the announcement, Grant Shapps said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by Rishi Sunak.

“I would like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence and global security over the last four years.”

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @GrantShapps has been appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/ln5Sw6ZRyq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 31, 2023