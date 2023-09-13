Net Hero Podcast – Our girl goes green!

Welcome to a new look Net Hero Podcast! You can now watch as well as listen, so please click below and watch or follow our youtube channels of energy live news and future net zero.

We start with a great story of one of our own making a difference!

Mahin Khan worked here for two years and in fact, often set up these very podcasts, she’s now back in her native Pakistan about to launch a new app, trying to encourage people to engage in sustainability and net zero.

Check out our chat, where she tells me what’s behind the lack of awareness in Pakistan about the net zero debate. It’s a nation really facing the effects of climate change, with the recent floods a sign of the challenges ahead, so why isn’t the average Pakistani more concerned?

Listen, watch and subscribe