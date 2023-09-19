UK’s daily light waste could power Blackpool for centuries

The UK’s annual wasted light energy is substantial enough to keep the famous Blackpool Illuminations lit for an astonishing 354 years.

That’s according to new research conducted by 100Green, which involved surveys with 2,000 individuals across the country.

The average person estimates that they leave their lights on for three hours and 36 seconds each day.

This translates to a weekly total of 21 hours, 4 minutes and 12 seconds of unnecessary energy consumption.

Furthermore, the study estimates that the cumulative annual wasted light energy in the UK amounts to a staggering 339,810,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

To put this in perspective, the Blackpool Illuminations, a renowned light show, utilise 960,000kWh each year.

The average UK household consumes approximately 2,700kWh of energy annually.