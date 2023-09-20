Finance & Markets

So Energy quadruples payments for solar tariff customers

The company has quadrupled its Smart Export Guarantee tariff to 20p/kWh for customers who install their own So Energy branded solar and battery system

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 20 September 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy supplier So Energy has introduced a new Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariff.

This offering provides customers who install solar panels and a battery through So Energy a rate of 20p for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity they export to the grid.

This rate represents a fourfold increase from their previous SEG tariff.

This 20p export rate is available to customers even if So Energy is not their primary energy provider.

Additionally, households equipped with a domestic renewable energy generator who choose to switch to So Energy for their SEG can benefit from the So Export Flex rate of 7.5p per kWh.

This rate is 50% higher than So Energy’s previous default SEG tariff and is accessible to all customers, regardless of who installed their renewable generator, when it was installed or their current energy supplier.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast