So Energy quadruples payments for solar tariff customers

Energy supplier So Energy has introduced a new Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariff.

This offering provides customers who install solar panels and a battery through So Energy a rate of 20p for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity they export to the grid.

This rate represents a fourfold increase from their previous SEG tariff.

This 20p export rate is available to customers even if So Energy is not their primary energy provider.

Additionally, households equipped with a domestic renewable energy generator who choose to switch to So Energy for their SEG can benefit from the So Export Flex rate of 7.5p per kWh.

This rate is 50% higher than So Energy’s previous default SEG tariff and is accessible to all customers, regardless of who installed their renewable generator, when it was installed or their current energy supplier.