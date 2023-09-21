Scotland’s wind pact: Blueprint for UK’s green energy future?

RenewableUK has indicated that the Scottish Onshore Wind Sector Deal, formally signed today, could serve as a potential model for the UK.

The agreement was established during the Onshore Wind Conference 2023 held in Edinburgh, a joint initiative by RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables, and was endorsed by both industry stakeholders and the Scottish Government.

The deal outlines several measures aimed at aiding the Scottish Government in achieving its objective of generating 20GW of onshore wind energy by 2030, effectively more than doubling the current operational capacity of 9.38GW in Scotland.

Key provisions within the deal include a commitment to expedite the planning process for Scottish onshore wind farms, early engagement with local communities to negotiate community benefits packages and an emphasis on enhancing the sustainability of the supply chain through greater recycling of turbine components.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray said: “This deal charts a course that safeguards our natural heritage while delivering clean, affordable energy to power our lives and industries.”

RenewableUK’s Head of Onshore Wind James Robottom said: “The Scottish Onshore Wind Sector Deal is an excellent blueprint which could be replicated throughout the UK, to drive down electricity bills and boost our energy security.

“A well-resourced and efficient planning system is needed in every part of the UK to enable new projects to go ahead where they have local support.

“We also need UK-wide measures to support vital investment in new grid infrastructure so that projects can connect up faster.”