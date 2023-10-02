UK injects £80m boost to slash energy bills for social homes

Nearly 9,500 social homes will benefit from energy efficiency upgrades.

This comes as the government has announced an additional £80 million in funding for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The scheme aims to make homes more energy efficient for those with limited incomes, providing potential annual savings of approximately £240 on energy bills.

The measures encompass a variety of improvements, including the installation of new insulation in walls, lofts, or underfloor spaces, as well as assisting families in transitioning to low carbon heating systems.

Under this initiative, eligible tenants will receive energy efficiency upgrades free of charge through their social housing providers, be it local councils or housing associations.

Claire Coutinho, Secretary of State for Energy Security, said: “We’re already making over 100,000 homes more energy efficient with this scheme, and I’m delighted an extra 9,500 social housing tenants will now benefit too.”