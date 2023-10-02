Crown Estate expands wind farm capacity amid space concerns

The Crown Estate has made changes to its plans for offshore wind development in the Celtic Sea.

While the seabed area and outer boundary remain the same, the number of project sites has been reduced from four to three, increasing the capacity from 4GW to 4.5GW.

This adjustment is part of the Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, aimed at introducing floating offshore wind technology along the Welsh and South West English coasts.

It also includes details on marine surveys and a commitment to social and economic value.

The Crown Estate intends to publish an Information Memorandum soon and the changes aim to optimise seabed usage and encourage a thriving floating wind industry in the Celtic Sea.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “Round 5 is set to be one of the biggest projects of its kind in the world, and will be a game changer for the UK’s energy security and net zero ambitions.

“It also stands to be transformative for communities across South Wales and South West England.”