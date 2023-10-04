Octopus Australia powers up with gigantic battery project

Renewable energy developer and fund manager Octopus Australia has acquired the Blackstone battery project in Queensland.

The 1GWh Blackstone battery project, previously owned by leading Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developer Firm Power, is now part of Octopus’s expanding renewable energy portfolio.

Situated strategically just 30 kilometres from Brisbane, the Blackstone project is integrated into the 275kV high voltage transmission network.

This acquisition complements Octopus Australia’s recent ventures in Queensland, including the 220MWh Ardandra Solar and BESS and the 180MW Dulacca Wind Farm, which is currently in the pre-commissioning phase.