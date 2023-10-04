“Energy efficiency grants for renters at risk after PM’s decision”

A recent decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has raised concerns about the accessibility of energy efficiency grants for renters in the UK.

Research conducted by Generation Rent reveals that nearly half of private renters are apprehensive about applying for grants aimed at improving their homes’ energy efficiency, largely due to the absence of government regulations on landlords.

These fears stem from worries about potential rent increases, evictions, or the possibility of landlords rejecting grant applications.

Specifically, 48% of private renters are discouraged from pursuing grants that could help enhance energy efficiency and reduce utility bills in their homes, according to the report.

Among renters receiving housing benefits or Universal Credit, this percentage rises to 53%, Generation Rent has estimated.

It said the situation has exacerbated following the Prime Minister’s decision to cancel plans to elevate the minimum energy efficiency standards (MEES).

As a result, landlords are no longer obliged to approve insulation work, even if it is funded by government grants.

This has led to the expectation that three in ten tenants will face difficulties when applying for such grants, according to the report.

Dan Wilson Craw, Deputy Chief Executive of Generation Rent, said: “Tenants in draughty homes currently pay hundreds of pounds more per year than they would if their home was insulated properly.

“The government has made funding available to lift households out of fuel poverty but it won’t reach enough people if landlords don’t have a clear responsibility to allow improvements.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.