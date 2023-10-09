Plymouth joins call for social tariff

Plymouth City Council has joined over 140 organisations in a nationwide appeal to the UK government, urging action on the implementation of a social tariff for energy bills.

This move comes in response to the sharp rise in energy costs, which reached unprecedented levels during the past winter and are expected to be 50% higher than pre-crisis levels starting from October.

The government has pledged to work closely with consumer advocacy groups and industry stakeholders to consider various options, including the introduction of social tariffs.

However, these promises have not yet materialised into action, causing concern among advocates.

Councillor Sue Dann, Cabinet member said: “This has not yet happened, and these empty promises will do nothing to help the people of Plymouth as they face another winter struggling to heat their homes; with choices to heat or to eat.”