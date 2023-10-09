Edinburgh pioneers computing for low carbon energy

The city of Edinburgh is set to host one of the world’s fastest exascale computing systems.

Exascale computing represents the next frontier in computing power, offering systems capable of executing extremely complex tasks with unparalleled speed and precision.

The development promises to usher in a new era of breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, medicine and low carbon energy solutions.

This advancement is poised to accelerate research into pressing challenges, including drug discovery and the quest for low carbon energy through nuclear fusion.

The government has chosen Edinburgh as the preferred location for the new national exascale facility.

The University of Edinburgh will house this exascale system.