UK homeowners confused about boiler phase-out plans

A significant number of UK homeowners are uncertain about the government’s plans to phase out old boilers and the associated costs of upgrading to approved heating systems.

That’s according to a new survey by MyBuilder.com which suggests approximately 48% of homeowners are unsure whether the boiler ban applies to their homes.

Furthermore, 65% believe that the current government financial incentives are inadequate to support the transition.

The polling also shows that nearly 71% of respondents have no understanding of the cost implications of adopting a sustainable boiler system.

In addition, 61% admitted to not knowing what a heat pump is, indicating a widespread lack of awareness about heating alternatives.