Coventry gets £216k boost for pool energy costs

Coventry City Council and CV Life have successfully secured a £216,000 allocation from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

The joint bid aimed to address the escalating operational costs faced by leisure facilities in the city.

The fund, designed to promote increased community activity by 2030, made a total of £20 million available to local authorities across the country.

Coventry’s share will specifically target utility costs, providing relief for swimming pools at The Wave and Xcel Leisure Centre.

This financial injection stems from a central government initiative, with the primary goal of assisting local authorities in managing heightened operating expenses.

CV Life, the operational entity overseeing these facilities, plans to utilise the £216,000 to offset the rising expenses associated with energy and chemical consumption.

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, said: “This money will go towards essential costs at both leisure facilities to ensure they run as normal during the difficult time everyone is enduring.

“The cost of energy bills is extremely high right now and this funding will help us provide the same fantastic service to all of our leisure centre users.”