British Gas offers £250 free credit to struggling homes

British Gas, the largest energy supplier in the UK, is extending support to tens of thousands of households with prepayment meters, offering up to £250 in free credit to alleviate winter energy costs.

The company has announced an expansion of its direct customer support scheme, allocating an additional £20 million for this purpose.

This move follows British Gas’s recent doubling of its voluntary support package to £100 million.

The extended support aims to identify eligible prepayment customers in need, eliminating the requirement for customers to initiate contact with British Gas.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, said: “Despite lower energy costs, we know that the cost of living is still a big problem for many households, and customers will still need support this winter.

“Companies have a duty to support loyal customers through difficult times and our £100 million support package, the biggest ever offered by any supplier, means that we can make sure help is available to those who need it most.”