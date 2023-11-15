First rewards tomorrow for cutting electricity usage

Britain’s electricity system operator (ESO) is gearing up for the first test event of the 2023/24 Demand Flexibility Service (DFS), scheduled for Thursday night (16th November) between 5 pm and 6:30 pm.

This scheme invites households and businesses to voluntarily reduce electricity consumption during specific periods, offering rewards from their registered energy suppliers.

With a significant increase in participation this year, the test event will be staggered across providers, spanning from 5 pm to 6 pm and 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Approximately 1.4 million businesses and households have enrolled in the service since its launch on 30th October.

Those who haven’t signed up yet can join by registering with one of the 37 suppliers, aggregators, and businesses serving as registered providers.

Last winter’s DFS, involving 31 providers and 1.6 million participants, saved nearly 3,300MWh across 22 events.

Claire Dykta, Director of Markets ESO, said: “We’re excited to see that providers, consumer households and businesses are getting engaged in such numbers this year with the DFS.

“We’re really pleased to see the high level of participation at this early stage and expect this only to grow as more people get engaged in demand flexibility for the first time, following the success of the service last year.”