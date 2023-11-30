Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Earn cash tomorrow – cut your power usage

The ESO will activate a Live Demand Flexibility Service event tomorrow evening, urging people to reduce energy usage between 4:30-6:00 pm

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 30 November 2023
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s electricity system operator (ESO) will implement a live Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) event tomorrow evening from 4:30 to 6:00 pm.

The initiative aims to address tighter-than-normal electricity supply margins forecasted for Friday evening.

The activation is a precautionary measure to maintain a sufficient spare capacity.

In 2022, the ESO introduced the DFS for the winter period, encouraging households and businesses to adjust their electricity usage during DFS events.

More than 1.6 million participants contributed to balancing the grid during peak times.

An ESO spokesperson said: “Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Friday evening.

“We are activating a live DFS event between 16:30-18.00 tomorrow. It does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried.”

