UK minister leads hydrogen and renewable energy firms in Chile

UK Exports Minister Lord Malcolm Offord is leading a trade mission of British hydrogen and renewable energy companies in Chile.

The businesses will be introduced to key developers and prospective customers at an event in Santiago.

The minister will also meet with Chilean Energy Minister Diego Pardow and Economy Minister Nicolás Grau to discuss how Chile and the UK can work together to boost trade and support the transition to renewable energy.

The first trade agreement between the UK and Chile was signed in 2019, with the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Chile is a member.

Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Chile in the last year grew by more than 13%, reaching £1.9 billion.

The UK Government aims to continue to grow this trading partnership, particularly by supporting Chile to harness its potential in renewables, including low carbon hydrogen, with expertise from UK companies.

CPTPP will cut tariffs for goods exporters and provide new opportunities and improved access for services industries, enhancing the bilateral relationship in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure services.

Lord Offord said: “With Chile’s ambition to boost its renewable energy infrastructure and the UK’s expertise and capabilities in this field, there is a clear opportunity for both our countries to benefit and prosper.

“Chile is one of our most important trading partners in Latin America and with our upcoming accession to CPTPP I want to see trade between us boosted even further.”