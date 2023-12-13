Deal struck on reducing EU buildings emissions and energy use

The European Parliament and the Council have struck a provisional agreement to reduce the emissions and energy use of buildings across the EU.

The proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive aims to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU buildings sector by 2030 and make it climate-neutral by 2050.

Under the regulations, all new buildings should be zero-emission by 2030 and new buildings occupied or owned by public authorities should be zero-emission by 2028.

For residential buildings, member states will have to put in place measures to ensure a reduction in the average primary energy used of at least 16% by 2030 and at least 20% to 22% by 2035.

Member states will also have to renovate the 16% worst-performing non-residential buildings by 2030 and the worst-performing 26% through minimum energy performance requirements by 2033.

If technically and economically suitable, member states would have to deploy solar installations in public and non-residential buildings – depending on their size – and in all new residential buildings by 2030.

In addition, member states will adopt measures to decarbonise heating systems and phase out fossil fuels in heating and cooling, with a view to completely phase out fossil fuel boilers by 2040.

Agricultural buildings and heritage buildings can be excluded from the new rules, while EU countries may decide to also exclude buildings protected for their special architectural or historical merit, temporary buildings and churches and places of worship.

Wopke Hoekstra, Commissioner for Climate Action said: “In a climate-neutral Europe, we need to be able to heat and cool our homes and buildings with minimum emissions. We have the technologies to do this, but we need to create a stronger business case to boost energy-efficient renovations.

“The new Energy Performance of Buildings Directive will help mobilise additional finance and boost construction value chains. Together we can help homeowners and businesses renovate to save money and prepare for a net zero future.”

The informal agreement now needs to be endorsed by both Parliament and Council in order to become law.