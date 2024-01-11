UKPN boosts flexibility market strategy

UK Power Networks DSO has partnered with EPEX SPOT for its flexibility market.

The collaboration, selected through a competitive process, brings EPEX SPOT’s expertise to enhance the flexibility market and attract more participants.

UK Power Networks DSO, committed to £410 million in customer savings by 2028, has saved £60 million in 2023 by prioritising flexibility over traditional infrastructure methods.

The collaboration allows flexibility providers to register on the Localflex platform.

Trials for day-ahead flexibility procurement in East Anglia, initiated in December 2023, will transition to the Localflex platform from April 2024, followed by long term tenders from May 2024.

Sotiris Georgiopoulos, Director of DSO at UK Power Networks, said: “EPEX SPOT offers the opportunity to exceed our commitment to avoiding £410 million of infrastructure investment between 2023 and 2028.”