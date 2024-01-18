Brits set to slash bills with energy saving trials

The UK Government has allocated funding to twelve projects to improve household energy efficiency.

The initiatives, collectively receiving up to £16 million, include a solar panel subscription service and ‘green mortgages’ to empower families to reduce costs and environmental impact.

Sunsave, receiving £1.9 million, will explore its Electric Roof project, which seeks to simplify the installation of solar panels.

Instead of upfront costs, homeowners will pay a monthly fee covering monitoring and maintenance, along with access to ‘smart tariffs’ offering different electricity rates.

E.ON’s Energy as a Service has secured £1 million to pilot an energy advice platform and fund low carbon technology adoption for up to 350 households.

Projects receiving funding include Perenna, granted £888,000 for developing a long term, fixed rate “green mortgage.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “We are always looking to test progressive ways to make energy saving measures more accessible and affordable, allowing people to make their homes greener and warmer.”