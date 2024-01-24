UK utilities: Customer satisfaction hits rock bottom

The latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index by the Institute of Customer Service reveals that the utilities sector, comprising water, electricity and gas companies, has garnered the lowest customer satisfaction score among all business sectors, standing at 69.5 out of 100.

The index, analysing 281 companies, shows an overall dip in average customer satisfaction to 76 points, down 1.7 points from the previous year and 2.4 points from January 2022.

Specifically, customer satisfaction with water companies dropped by 4.1 points to 70.7, while energy companies experienced a decline of 1.9 points to 68.4 compared to a year ago.

The satisfaction levels in addressing and resolving complaints by energy companies have decreased by a minimum of one point (out of ten) when compared to January 2023.