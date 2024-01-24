Energy UK raises concerns over Ofgem’s regulatory ‘sandbox’

In response to Ofgem‘s Future Regulation Sandbox (FRS), Energy UK, has voiced concerns regarding the potential impact on customers and suppliers.

While expressing overall support for the FRS, Energy UK highlights several considerations.

These include the need for clarification on the interplay with existing innovations, potential interference with ongoing industry innovations and the necessity of defining the separate operations of the existing and proposed ‘sandboxes’.

The trade body also emphasises the importance of careful consideration of the FRS’s interaction with current retail supply market rules, ensuring customers‘ understanding of trial impacts, and maintaining the customer’s interest throughout the trial.

Energy UK additionally raises questions about the invitation-based approach of the FRS, urging Ofgem to provide more detail on ensuring fair and appropriate trial groups.

Concerns over the absence of funding for energy suppliers to participate in the FRS are also highlighted, with a call for Ofgem to clarify the cost allocation for trials and prevent non-participating suppliers from incurring costs.

Lastly, Energy UK urges Ofgem to explore effective recommendations within the sandbox to facilitate the transition of trials into standard practice in the market.