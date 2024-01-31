UK faces urgent call for action on deadly heatwaves

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has highlighted concerns about the potential risks posed by heatwaves in the UK, terming them a “silent killer.”

With temperatures surpassing 40°C in 2022 and 2023 marking the world’s hottest year, the EAC’s report emphasises the need for immediate government intervention.

The committee warns that heatwaves may lead to up to 10,000 annual deaths, with vulnerable populations facing the greatest risk.

Work-related injuries increase and disrupted sleep patterns due to high temperatures cost the UK economy £60 billion yearly, equivalent to 1.5% to 2% of GDP.

Nearly 4.6 million English homes experience summertime overheating, necessitating large scale retrofitting for net zero and thermal comfort.

The report calls for a well-funded national retrofit programme, promoting passive measures over energy-intensive air conditioning units.

External shutters and reflective white paint on roofs are cited as effective passive measures, potentially reducing heat mortality by 40%.

Environmental Audit Committee Chair Philip Dunne said: “The world is heating up, and in the coming year, we may exceed an increase of over 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels: breaking a key ambition of the Paris Agreement.

“The record temperatures we are seeing in UK summers, triggered by climate change, pose significant risks to health and wellbeing, and swift action must now be taken to adapt to the UK’s changing climate.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.