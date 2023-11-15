‘Brits feel unprepared for climate change’

Nearly 5% of the British public feels adequately prepared for the looming impacts of climate change.

That’s according to a recent polling conducted by the Local Government Association (LGA) and YouGov, which suggests almost six in ten people express worry about the impacts of climate change.

According to the survey of 2,112 adults, people are particularly concerned about storms, flooding, and heatwaves, with wildfires, economic impacts and effects on public services ranking lower in their apprehensions.

In addition, nearly 12% believe that climate change will not impact their local area.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the LGA said: “As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, the public sense of unpreparedness will undoubtedly harden and grow.

“Councils are doing fantastic work to tackle climate change and we want our communities to feel secure in their homes and local areas. The public trust us most because we are rooted in communities and understand places, we must be given the tools and funding needed to make that happen.”