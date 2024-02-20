Giant solar farm powers INEOS Inovyn’s PVC hub

INEOS Inovyn, alongside partners PerPetum Energy and Green4Power, is building a 60MW solar farm in Belgium.

Scheduled to go online in July 2024, the solar farm, spanning an area equivalent to 56 football pitches, will exclusively supply renewable energy to INEOS Inovyn’s Jemeppe production site.

The solar farm is predicted to cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 14,000 tonnes annually.

Philippe Taranti, INEOS Inovyn Director at the Jemeppe site said: “INEOS products play a vital role across modern life and this new solar farm gives us competitive access to local renewable energy.”